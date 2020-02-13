Wailuku man found guilty of attempting to entice minor

A federal jury today found a 37-year-old Wailuku man guilty of attempting to entice a minor in 2017.

Information from Nolan Nishida’s trial revealed that he had made arrangements with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to meet up for sex, according to a news release released today by the District of Hawaii’s U.S. Attorney’s Office. After exchanging messages, he drove to meet up with her, but “instead of meeting the girl, he was arrested.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Maui Police Department.

The verdict for Nishida was made after a three-day trial, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 15.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative started in 2006 by the Department of Justice to address child exploitation and abuse.