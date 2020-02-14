Japanese man confirmed as coronavirus patient after returning from Hawaii vacation

A Japanese man who visited Hawaii earlier this month is one of the newly confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Japanese news outlets.

The male in his 60s living in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan had a 102-degree fever on Feb. 8 after visiting Hawaii from late January to Feb. 7, NHK News Web reported Friday, citing Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The man was hospitalized, subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the virus, called COVID-19, that has killed 1,381 in China and infected more than 49,000 globally, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.

Japan recorded its second death from the virus, with the individual having no travel history to China where the outbreak is occurring, it was reported today.

“(The state Department of Health) is working on identifying any potential exposure and tracking close contacts,” said spokeswoman Janice Okubo.

The DOH has called an emergency news conference today at noon.

———

This story will be updated.