Multiple agencies searching for missing surfer off Waikiki

Multiple agencies are searching this afternoon for a missing surfer off Waikiki.
The search began about 1 p.m. when a surfboard was found drifting off the shoreline, said Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright. She said Honolulu lifeguards, firefighters, and the U.S. Coast Guard were searching for the man offshore of Fort DeRussy.
Enright said the man is known to frequently surf the area and is described as in good physical shape.
