Trio charged after Hawaii island drug bust nets more than 1 pound meth

Public tips about illegal drug activity led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of a cache of drugs in Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii island police said today.
Police charged two men and a woman with drug offenses stemming from the activity at a 17th Avenue home.
Police said they received information that people inside the house were armed and had made general threats against law enforcement.
Police got a search warrant and seized about 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, .04 pounds of heroin and .08 pounds of marijuana along with a small amount of cocaine Monday afternoon at the home.
John Kaleolani Overturf, 38, of Hawaiian Paradise Park, was charged with three counts of first-degree dangerous drug promotion, two counts of attempted first-degree drug promotion, third-degree detrimental drug, drug paraphernalia and operating a stolen vehicle. His bail was set at $321,000.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Aloha Overturf, 50, of Oregon, was charged with two counts of third-degree dangerous drug promotion, attempted first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $95,000.
Roberto Segobia Jr., 28, of Kealakekua, was charged with second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and fourth-degree harmful drug promotion and drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $8,000.
