No criminal charges after 10-hour police standoff in Mililani

Peter Boylan

By Peter Boylan

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to charge a 40-year-old man who was arrested for alleged kidnapping after a 10-hour standoff over the weekend with Honolulu police in Mililani.

Starting at about 7:23 p.m. Saturday the man and his 54-year-old girlfriend were “involved in a verbal argument that escalated to the suspect grabbing a knife and holding it against his neck threatening suicide,” according to police.

The suspect man threatened to kill himself if his girlfriend left the bedroom.

After a 10-hour standoff with police, the suspect surrendered and was arrested at 4:41 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping.

“No injuries were observed or reported on the victim or the suspect,” police said.

Prosecutors declined to charge the man this morning.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to comment about why they did not file charges in connection with the incident.

