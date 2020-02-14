No. 1 Hawaii volleyball team sweeps No. 12 Stanford for first win at Maples Pavilion since 2012

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov put down 15 kills and sophomore outside hitter Filip Humler added a career-high 13 to lead No. 1 Hawaii to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 sweep over No. 12 Stanford in a nonconference men’s volleyball match tonight in Stanford, Calif.

Senior hitter Colton Cowell added a match-high 13 digs to go with nine kills for the Rainbow Warriors (13-0). Cowell had a 3-0 serving run late in Set 3, including an ace and a kill, as Hawaii pulled away at 23-18.

Stanford (5-6) battled back to 23-22. The Warriors used a Cardinal service error and their eighth block of the night to finish it off.

It was Hawaii’s first victory at Maples Pavilion since 2012, snapping a four-match skid at Stanford, and was the Warriors’ 13th nonconference road victory dating to 2018.

It also was Hawaii’s sixth consecutive sweep of the season, and 11th of the year. The Warriors only have dropped two sets, one each in the 3-1 victories at Lewis and Loyola.

Junior opposite Jaylen Jasper, son of former Warrior quarterback Ivin, had a team-high 10 kills for Stanford (5-6).

The teams meet again Saturday at 4 p.m. Hawaii time.

The Warriors struggled at the service line, committing 15 errors to three aces. Hawaii hit an impressive .458 to Stanford’s .179 and out blocked the Cardinal, 8.5-5.