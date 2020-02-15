Gambling machines seized and man arrested in Kalihi bust

Police seized more than a dozen gambling machines and made one arrest while serving a search warrant at a Kalihi business.

Officers from the Crime Reduction Unit and the Narcotics/Vice Division executed the gambling search warrant about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a Kokea Street business, police said.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man for investigation of second-degree gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device. He was arrested at 565 Kokea St. and released a couple hours later after posting $400 bail.