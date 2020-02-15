Honolulu, state and community leaders address coronavirus fears affecting Chinatown businesses

Community leaders are holding a press conference today to address the impact of fears of the coronavirus on businesses in Chinatown.

Expected to attend are Mayor Kirk Caldwell, City Council member Carol Fukunaga, Department of Emergency Management Director Hiro Toiya, Honolulu Emergency Services Department Deputy Director Ian Santee, Hawaii Department of Transportation Medical Director Dr. James Ireland, Chinese Chamber of Commerce President Michele Choy, Chinatown Business and Community Association President Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock and Chinatown business owners.

The press conference is set to take place at Kekaulike Mall between King and Hotel streets.