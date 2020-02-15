2 arrested in connection with midday Makiki shooting

Police arrested two men Saturday in connection with a midday Makiki shooting last week that resulted in injuries to a 1-year-old boy.
A 20-year-old man was arrested at 1:30 a.m. at 2246 Date St. on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder. The second male, also 20 years old, was taken into custody at the Honolulu police main station on South Beretania street around 7:30 p.m., also for first-degree attempted murder.
The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Thursday near a parking lot at the rear of a small two-story retail building on the corner of Pensacola and Young streets. Two vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire.
Three adults and two boys, ages 8 months and 1 year, were inside a Ford Explorer that was hit by bullets. One of the adults and the 1-year-old were injured by shattered glass.
