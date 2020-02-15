2 bodies found in separate cases on Big Island

Two bodies have been found in separate cases on Hawaii island.

One of them apparently was missing Oregon woman Megan Funderburk, 24, according to Big Island Now.

The website reported that she fell 30 feet from a cliff around Wainaku Scenic Point. A Facebook page dedicated to finding her reported the same.

An autopsy will be performed early this week to determine the cause of death.

Hawaii island police are also investigating the death of a 28-year-old Isaac Wessel-Rivera of Hilo. He was found by police Friday night at a homeless encampment at the edge of the Wailuku River around 9 p.m.

A 32-year-old Hilo man was taken into custody for questioning and later released.