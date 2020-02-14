Search continues for missing Oregon woman on Big Isle

Hawaii County police are asking again for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old Hilo woman, who was last seen in the area of Wainaku Scenic Lookout Sunday evening.
Megan May Funderburk, originally from Oregon, was last seen shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.
She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 117 pounds, with hazel eyes and blond hair.
She has a Star of David tattoo on her chest, multiple tattoos on her left arm and shoulder and a nose piercing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective William Brown at 961-2384 or william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov or Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 961-2252 or rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.
Or call the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.
Anonymous tips may be made to CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.
