Man seriously injured after falling into trench

A 34-year-old man was seriously injured today after he apparently fell into a trench.
Emergency Medical Services reported that the man fell approximately 12 to 15 feet. He was treated for upper body injuries.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at 50 Dowsett Ave.
