Wind advisory in effect for some islands as breezy trades persist

A wind advisory has been issued for Maui and Molokai as well as parts of Hawaii island, effective through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected in Maui, Molokai, and Kahoolawe, including the cities of Kalaupapa, Kaunakakai, Wailuku, Lahaina, Kaanapali, Haiku, Makawao, Hana, Makana, Kula and Kihei, as well as north and east Kohala on Hawaii island, South Point, Hilo, Volcano and Waikaloa.

Officials said winds this strong can down trees and cause power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, should drive with extreme caution.

Forecasters say a ridge of high pressure north of Hawaii will keep breezy tradewind weather in the isles through the week. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with isolated showers over leeward locations.

From today through Thursday, those winds are expected to grow stronger, while showers are expected to increase. Surf along east shores is also expected to grow as trades increase.

Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds from 15 to 30 mph.

Tonight is expected to be windy and cloudy, with numerous showers, and lows from 68 to 73 degrees.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for waters stretching from northwest Kauai to southeast Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Wednesday.