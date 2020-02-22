No. 1 UCLA defeats No. 5 Hawaii in Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic opener

No. 1 UCLA extended its winning streak over No. 5 Hawaii to six today, defeating the Rainbow Wahine 3-2 in the opener of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s Beach.
The Bruins (2-0) won at Flights 1, 3 and 5, the clinching point coming at No. 1 where UCLA’s Savvy Simo and Abby Van Winkle turned back Morgan Martin and Pani Napoleon, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11. Three of the five flights went to three sets.
The Rainbow Wahine (0-1) picked up their first point at Flight 2 when Maia Hannemann and Julia Scoles swept Lily Justine and former UH player Lea Monkhouse, 21-16, 21-17. The SandBows then took a 2-1 lead with the victory at Flight 4 as Ilihia Huddleston and Hanna Hellvig hung on against Devon Newberry-Megan Muret, 21-15, 13-21, 15-9.
Hawaii will meet No. 19 Stanford and No. 3 LSU later today. Today’s other matches in the round-robin event have UCLA facing Stanford and LSU, and LSU against Stanford.
The tournament concludes Sunday with the 3 p.m. championship.
