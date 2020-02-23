Suspect fires handgun after argument in Makaha

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case in Makaha Saturday night that involved a suspect firing a handgun at others.

After a brief argument around 11 p.m., one of a reported four male suspects fired a handgun in the direction of two complainants, a 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman. Police did not report any injuries.

One of the suspects was 44 years old, according to police. The ages of the other suspects were not given.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.