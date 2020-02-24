Kansas boy rescued from Kalalau Trail for possible dehydration

Kauai firefighters airlifted a 13-year-old Kansas boy from Kalalau Trail Sunday morning after he began experiencing symptoms of dehydration while camping with his family.

Firefighters responded to the incident about 8 a.m., a Kauai County spokeswoman said. The boy was camping at Napali Coast State Wilderness Park overnight, and his family called for assistance as they attempted to hike to Haena State Park.

The boy and his mother were transported from Kalalau Trail to Princeville Airport where firefighters and medics provided treatment for apparent dehydration. He was then taken to Mahelona Hospital in stable condition for further treatment.