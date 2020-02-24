Waikiki lawmakers host town hall to discuss crime in their district

Honolulu City Council member Tommy Waters and state Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, who represent Waikiki, will co-host a crime and safety town hall in their district Wednesday.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at President Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, located at 324 Kapahulu Ave. Honolulu Police Department District 6 police officers, who protect Waikiki, will attend, along with the city’s Office of Housing and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Waters said he looks forward to working with Moriwaki, the other agencies, as well as the Waikiki community to “develop working solutions to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

“Crime has a detrimental impact on the welfare of tourists and residents alike,” Waters said.

Moriwaki said the meeting likely will focus on homelessness, drug use, mental illness and those that prey on vulnerable targets like tourists and the elderly.

“There’s a perception that crime is rising. People see the reports and they are scared,” she said.

Moriwaki said she’s got a bill moving through the Legislature to toughen the penalties for those that commit certain crimes against seniors who are 60 and over. She said that she hopes the town hall brings forth additional ideas on how lawmakers can fight crime and improve safety.