Man dies while snorkeling at Waianae

A man drowned Sunday morning in Waianae while snorkeling with a friend, Honolulu police reported.
Around 9:30 a.m. the 22-year-old was separated from his friend in the water and did not return to shore. Honolulu firefighters brought him to shore, where he was pronounced dead.
