Report of possible gunshot-like noises prompts lockdown at Campbell High School, 3 other Leeward Oahu schools

Four public schools in Leeward Oahu are currently on lockdown this morning, according to a spokeswoman.

Campbell High School, Ilima Intermediate School, Pohakea Elementary School and Kaimiloa Elementary School are on lockdown, said Lindsay Chambers of the Hawaii State Department of Education.

The lockdown was initiated due to a report of possible gunshot-like noises originating off-campus near Campbell, Chambers said.

Police officers are in the area.