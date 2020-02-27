Photo: Early Bloomers

EARLY BLOOMERS: Kawazu-zakura cherry trees, which are known to bloom early during cherry blossom season, are nearing their peak in the city of Kawazu, located on the east coast of the Izu Peninsula, south of Tokyo. Tourists enjoy viewing the thousands of cherry trees with deep pink blossoms that grow along the Kawazu River. This year, due to the warm winter, the trees began blooming about a week earlier than usual.
