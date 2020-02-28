CBS announces end of ‘Hawaii Five-0’ run

CBS Television Network has decided it’s time to say aloha to “Hawaii Five-0.”

CBS announced today that the popular police drama filmed in Hawaii will be ending after a successful, 10-season run. A two-hour series finale will air on April 3.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in a news release. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired.”

The show, a reboot of Leonard Freeman’s classic series, premiered on Sept. 20, 2010, starring Alex O’Loughlin as Honolulu detective Steve McGarrett, Scott Caan as “Danno,” Daniel Dae Kim as Chin Ho Kelly, and Grace Park as officer Kono Kalakaua. Kim and Park departed from the show in 2017.

Today, the show’s cast includes Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Chi McBride and local actors including Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun and Kimee Balmilero.

Executive producers of the Friday night show for CBS Television Studios were Peter M. Lenkov, David Wolkove, Matt Wheeler, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci.

“Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show,” said Lenkov in a statement. “I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo.”

O’Loughlin, who regularly appeared at popular “Sunset on the Beach” red carpet events in Waikiki to greet fans, also issued a statement.

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” said O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

In the two-hour finale, recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) will return.