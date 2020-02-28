Woman tests negative for coronavirus in Hawaii

State officials said today a woman was tested for coronavirus in Hawaii after she showed symptoms of illness while in the islands.
Test results showed the person, who was exposed to a case of coronavirus in Northern California, only has the common cold.
Gov. David Ige spoke about the incident during a news conference today about COVID-19.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.