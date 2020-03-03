2 tourists die in separate scuba diving, snorkeling incidents off Kauai

An Oregon man died scuba diving, while another Minnesota man died snorkeling both off Kauai in separate incidents on Monday.

A man visiting from Oregon died while scuba diving Monday morning off of Port Allen Small Boat Harbor with a tour operator, Kauai County officials said.

Also on Monday morning, another man visiting from Minnesota also died of apparent drowning while snorkeling in Poipu.

At about 8:15 a.m. Monday, Hugh Morris, 58, was scuba diving in an area known as “Amber’s Arches” as part of a tour with Bubbles Below, according to a preliminary report.

Although he was initially anxious, he eventually decided to get into the water with an instructor via a mooring line.

About 10 minutes into the dive, however, he signaled that he wanted to go back up, returned to the surface and started to swim back to the boat. En route, he began to exhibit signs of distress, and became unresponsive before reaching the boat.

Crew members brought him back to the boat, and administered CPR as they headed to shore, where firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene took over with advanced resuscitation efforts.

Morris could not be revived, and was taken to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

Thomas Bossert, 64, of Minnesota was snorkeling with family in waters fronting the Marriott’s Waiohai Beach Club at about 11:30 a.m. Monday when they became separated.

A Koloa resident swimming in the same area found Bossert motionless and unresponsive in the water, and waved for help from lifeguards at the closest tower. The lifeguards responded immediately, brought Bossert to shore and administered CPR.

Despite advanced resuscitation efforts by paramedics, Bossert could not be revived. He was taken to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is also scheduled for Bossert to determine the exact cause of death.

Lifeguards had notified beachgoers of dangerous ocean conditions at the beach.

Volunteers with grief counseling service Life’s Bridges are providing support for Morris’s and Bossert’s families.