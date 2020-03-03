Amazon employee in Seattle has confirmed case of coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc. notified employees today of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its U.S. workforce. The online retailer told workers about the infected employee via email.

The employee left work Feb. 25 due to an illness and the company said it was informed today that the person had contracted the virus, known as Covid-19. All co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon’s South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, have been notified, the company said.

Two Amazon employees in Italy were previously confirmed to have contracted the virus.