Top News

Amazon employee in Seattle has confirmed case of coronavirus

  • By Bloomberg News
  • Today
  • Updated 4:08 pm
  ASSOCIATED PRESS An Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit as the pair head into a company building, where dogs are welcome, in Seattle. The company today notified employees of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its U.S. workforce.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    An Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit as the pair head into a company building, where dogs are welcome, in Seattle. The company today notified employees of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its U.S. workforce.

Amazon.com Inc. notified employees today of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its U.S. workforce. The online retailer told workers about the infected employee via email.

The employee left work Feb. 25 due to an illness and the company said it was informed today that the person had contracted the virus, known as Covid-19. All co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon’s South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, have been notified, the company said.

Two Amazon employees in Italy were previously confirmed to have contracted the virus.

