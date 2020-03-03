WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige and Hawaii State Department of Health update on coronavirus

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii State Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson are holding a press conference today to discuss the latest update on the coronavirus and the laboratory testing process. Watch the video below for more.
