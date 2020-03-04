VIDEO: Gov. David Ige and Hawaii health officials give update on coronavirus

A crew member aboard a cruise ship en route to San Francisco was admitted to Hilo Medical Center, but tested negative for coronavirus Tuesday, state officials said today.

Many of the coronavirus symptoms are similar to the flu, so the public should practice good hygiene, said Gov. David Ige at a news conference today in downtown Honolulu to give the latest update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

“One person aboard the ship is quarantined, but there are also confirmed cases of influenza,” he said.

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus climbed to 11 today. However, state officials said today there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hawaii.

“At this time, there is no threat to anyone in Hawaii,” said Bruce Anderson, director of the state Department of Health.

