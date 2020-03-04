comscore Minimum wage increase and tax credits are approved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Minimum wage increase and tax credits are approved

  • By Kevin Dayton and Dan Nakaso kdayton@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

The novel coronavirus cast a long shadow over state lawmakers’ big plans Tuesday as the House and Senate approached the midpoint of the legislative session, with some lawmakers worrying the state economy will take a painful hit if would-be travelers cancel their plans to visit Hawaii out of fear of the virus. Read more

