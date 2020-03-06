Pali Highway closed Sunday night for additional rock shed work

A portion of Pali Highway will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction Sunday night for rock shed improvement work, state transportation officials said.

The highway will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday between Auloa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Motorists traveling in the Honolulu-bound direction may take Kalanianaole Highway, Likelike Highway or the H-3 freeway as an alternate route.

The rock shed is the 80-foot, concrete structure added to the entrance of the second tunnel in the Honolulu-bound direction as part of the state’s emergency repairs following a rockfall last year to protect the roadway.

Officials advise motorists to allow for extra travel time and to use traffic apps before heading to their destinations. Roadwork is weather permitting.

Message boards will be posted to inform motorists of the closure and detours. Emergency vehicles and first responders have been advised of the closure and will be allowed through the work zone if the road is clear to use.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.