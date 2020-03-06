Police arrest man, 18, suspected in group attack at Ewa Beach park

Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the Jan. 31 brutal attack of a 21-year-old man at a park in Ewa Beach.

The attack occurred at Ewa Beach Community Park at about 1:10 p.m.

A video circulating on social media shows the victim and the suspect initially in a brief fistfight. It then escalates as two other males jump in and start punching the victim.

Police said the suspect struck the victim multiple times with his hands and foot.

The video shows a male repeatedly stomping on the man’s head and punching him multiple times while the victim is on the ground.

He was taken in serious condition to a hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries and released.

Police said the suspect and victim are known to one another.

The suspect was later identified and arrested at about 5:35 p.m Thursday on Kilaha Street on suspicion of second-degree assault.