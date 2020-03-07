Hawaii Pacific women win third consecutive PacWest championship

Starr Rivera scored 18 points and Abbey Noblett added 16 to lead the third-ranked Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team to a 68-57 win over Azusa Pacific in today’s championship game of the PacWest tournament in Azusa, Calif.

Alysha Marcucci scored 11 and Amy Baum added seven points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Sharks (29-1), who became the first time to win three straight PacWest tournament titles. Rivera was named the tournament’s most outstanding player and Baum made the all-tournament team.

HPU, the top-ranked team in the West region, is in contention to host next week’s eight-team NCAA Division II West regional. Seedings will be announced Sunday afternoon.

HPU forced 18 turnovers and turned those into 17 points. The Sharks trailed 27-25 at halftime but outscored the Cougars 43-30 in the second half.

Daylee Hanson scored 20 points for Azusa Pacific (25-5).