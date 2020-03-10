comscore Firefighters rescue 4 divers off Hanauma Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters rescue 4 divers off Hanauma Bay

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • March 10, 2020
  • Updated 12:05 am

Honolulu firefighters rescued four divers who ran into trouble in waters off Hanauma Bay Tuesday.

Ocean Safety personnel and firefighters responded to a call of distressed divers from a tour boat in waters near the mouth of the bay at about 9:15 a.m., said Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache.

Firefighter rescued them and all are doing OK, Roache said.

The divers’ ages and genders were not immediately available.

