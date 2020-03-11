comscore WATCH LIVE: Join us for a Q&A session to ask Lt. Gov. Josh Green questions about the coronavirus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Join us for a Q&A session to ask Lt. Gov. Josh Green questions about the coronavirus

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Got any questions about the coronavirus?

Join us today starting at 10 a.m. for a Facebook live Q&A with Lt. Gov. Josh Green who will be available to answer questions. Go to Facebook live post to ask your question and we might ask them live.

Stay on top of coronavirus developments in Hawaii and around the world.
Sign up for COVID-19 Updates.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Golden State Warriors to play Nets at home without fans; Seattle Mariners to move home games in March
Next Story
U.K. cuts interest rates, frees up funds to ease coronavirus impact
Looking Back

Scroll Up