1 of 3 males charged in Ewa Beach park beating pleads not guilty

One of three males accused in the January beating of a 21-year-old man in Ewa Beach made his initial court appearance at Circuit Court today.

Joziah Sampaio-Manuma, 18, appeared before Judge Kenneth Shimozono after prosecutors charged him with second-degree assault, a class C felony that carries penalties of up to five years in prison.

Honolulu deputy public defender Lesley Maloian entered a not guilty plea to the charge on Sampaio-Manuma’s behalf.

Shimozono set his trial for May. Sampaio-Manuma was released from custody earlier this week after posting $15,000 bail bond.

The brutal beating occurred on Jan. 31 at Ewa Beach Community Park.

A video of the assault circulated on social media and sparked outrage in the community.

It shows two men initially in a brief fistfight. Two other males then jumped in and the victim fell to the ground.

The video then shows the man involved in the initial fistfight repeatedly stomping on the victim’s head.

The 21-year-old man sustained multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital in serious condition where he was treated and released.

Police arrested Sampaio-Manuma and 19-year-old Jonan Aina Chaves in Ewa Beach last week. A 13-year-old boy was also arrested.

Aina Chaves who was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault and is scheduled to appear at his arraignment on Apr. 6 at the Kapolei courthouse.

He was released from custody after posting $2,000 bail.

The minor was also charged with misdemeanor assault.