South Africa’s ‘upside down’ house attracts tourists

HARTEBEESTPOORT, South Africa >> With its roof on the ground and its floor in the air, an upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from different perspective.
Located near Hartebeestpoort, about 47 miles north of Johannesburg, the house is inverted on the outside and inside. Visitors take pictures of themselves in rooms that have sofas and chairs hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is also upside down with appliances appearing to defy gravity.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.