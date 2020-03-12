Want to protect yourself from coronavirus? Learn to wash your hands properly with tips from a doctor using the WHO technique

Hawaii’s govenor and state Department of Health officials at recent press conferences kept urging the public to wash their hands to protect against infection from viruses such as influenza and coronavirus.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who is also a doctor, visited the Honolulu Star-Advertiser office recently to demonstrate tips for proper hand-washing using the World Health Organization technique.

Green recommends singing the “Happy Birthday” song twice while washing hands with soap and water. If access to soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer instead.

Watch the video for the full demonstration.