Authorities searching for missing pre-trial detainee on Big Isle

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old pre-trial detainee who was missing from a headcount Thursday night at the Hale Nani Reintegration Center on Hawaii island.

Officials say Tessie Villanueva was not authorized to leave the center’s female housing unit. Police were notified after she was reported missing from a 10:30 p.m. headcount.

Villanueva is described a 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is a minimum-custody inmate serving time for second-degree theft and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.