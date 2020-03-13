Hawaiian Airlines to reduce flights due to decline in demand over coronavirus concerns

Hawaiian Airlines today said it will make significant reductions to flights in April and May amid declining demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaiian plans to reduce its flights by 8-10 percent in April and 15-20 percent in May. The carrier said it would make schedule changes over the next week.

“We find ourselves in a rapidly evolving environment that has presented our company with its greatest challenge in many years,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said today in a letter to employees. “We know this will not be our new normal, but we can’t know when health experts and community mitigation efforts will bring the spread of the virus under control – or when travel apprehension will fade.”