Honolulu will renew driver’s licenses and issue state IDs by appointment only as a social distancing measure

The city announced that starting Monday, the renewal of driver’s licenses and issuance of state identification cards will be done by appointments only and that walk-in applications will not be processed.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today that it’s just one more move being done to foster social distancing and prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The change will not affect other types of transactions typically done at satellite city halls such as vehicle transfers and payment of property taxes.

Driver licenses and state IDs can be renewed six months before they expire, and appointments can be booked up to three months in advance. To make an appointment, visit honolulu.gov/CSD.