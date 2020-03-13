comscore Honolulu will renew driver’s licenses and issue state IDs by appointment only as a social distancing measure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu will renew driver’s licenses and issue state IDs by appointment only as a social distancing measure

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:51 pm
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / July 13, 2018 Starting Monday, the city will renew driver's licenses and issue state identification cards by appointments only, and walk-in applications will not be processed. Shown here, residents wait to renew their driver's licenses at the Hawaii Kai Satellite City Hall in 2018.

    Starting Monday, the city will renew driver’s licenses and issue state identification cards by appointments only, and walk-in applications will not be processed. Shown here, residents wait to renew their driver’s licenses at the Hawaii Kai Satellite City Hall in 2018.

The city announced that starting Monday, the renewal of driver’s licenses and issuance of state identification cards will be done by appointments only and that walk-in applications will not be processed.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today that it’s just one more move being done to foster social distancing and prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The change will not affect other types of transactions typically done at satellite city halls such as vehicle transfers and payment of property taxes.

Driver licenses and state IDs can be renewed six months before they expire, and appointments can be booked up to three months in advance. To make an appointment, visit honolulu.gov/CSD.

