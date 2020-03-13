Matson refutes rumors of service interruptions

Rumors that shipments to Hawaii by Matson would be curtailed prompted the company to issue a statement that there are no interruptions in its operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“All Matson operations continue uninterrupted,” the company said.

“Matson intends to maintain all service schedules as normal with three arrivals a week to Honolulu and twice a week calls to each neighbor island port. Matson is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the continuation of services, including the deployment of reserve vessels if necessary to continue meeting the needs of our customers.”

The company said it is monitoring developments closely.