Suspicious package turns out to be coronavirus hoax

Police said at least one of two suspicious package calls tonight turned out to be a hoax by the sender.

Fire personnel and police were called out to a home in Waipahu at 6:30 p.m. and another in Waianae at 8:35 p.m.

Pearl City police said that the first call was at 6:30 p.m. to an Awanei Street home in Waipahu after DHL delivered a package with a fake China address with fake U.S. Postal Service postage on it.

The caller was afraid and asked that fire and police personnel check for coronavirus contamination.

The second caller at a Kawili Street address said a suspicious package was also delivered to his or her home and also asked for fire and police response.

Patrol officers were still responding to that call at 9:15 p.m.

Details on that call were not immediately available.