ILH suspending all sports activities through April 13

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:30 pm

All Interscholastic League of Honolulu sports activities have been suspended from Monday through April 13, according to a tweet by the private school league.

No word yet on how other high school leagues in Hawaii — the Big Island Interscholastic Federation, the Kauai Interscholastic Federation, the Maui Interscholastic League and the Oahu Interscholastic Association — will respond to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

