ILH suspending all sports activities through April 13

All Interscholastic League of Honolulu sports activities have been suspended from Monday through April 13, according to a tweet by the private school league.
No word yet on how other high school leagues in Hawaii — the Big Island Interscholastic Federation, the Kauai Interscholastic Federation, the Maui Interscholastic League and the Oahu Interscholastic Association — will respond to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
All league activities will be suspended from March 16, 2020 to April 13, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Sno4psDhH1
— ILH (@ilhsports_com) March 13, 2020
