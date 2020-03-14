Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A photo that appeared on Page A4 in Tuesday’s edition showing an exercise class at Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center was a Tai Chi for Life class taught by Randy Lau. The class was misidentified in the caption.