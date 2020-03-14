comscore Television and radio - March 14, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – March 14, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:00 pm

ON THE AIR

Listings are for Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY
No live play-by-play sporting events scheduled.

SUNDAY
No live play-by-play sporting events scheduled.

RADIO

TODAY
No live play-by-play sporting events scheduled.

SUNDAY
No live play-by-play sporting events scheduled.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii high school sports to go on break starting Monday
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 14, 2020
Looking Back

Scroll Up