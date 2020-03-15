‘Iolani School suspending operations Monday, parent in coronavirus testing protocol

‘Iolani School is suspending on-campus academic operations as of Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

Head of School Dr. Timothy Cottrell said ‘Iolani is aware of at least one parent in the COVID-19 testing protocol and is awaiting results.

“The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation in our country and our community is developing, and every indication is social distancing is the preeminent strategy to slow the rate of contagion. At this time, we are aware that at least one parent in our community is in the COVID-19 testing protocol, awaiting results. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and following the advice of medical experts, ‘Iolani School has made the decision to immediately suspend on-campus academic operations until further notice.

“This announcement means we are suspending on-campus academic operations on Monday, March 16, four days in advance of our scheduled spring break, which begins on Friday, March 20 and ends on Friday, March 27. In this coming week, our online distance learning plan will begin. Spring break will then continue as planned with distance-based academic operations resuming on Monday, March 30.”

Cottrell said an option to reopen will be evaluated based on community conditions and safety. Summer programs are still scheduled to take place.

More information is available at www.iolani.org/coronavirus.

