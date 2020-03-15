Ala Moana Center to cut hours, open weekdays noon to 7 p.m.

Ala Moana Center is cutting back its hours, starting Monday the mall hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; some restaurants may be open later.

Hawaii’s largest mall is usually open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic has kept many shoppers at home. Traffic at the mall last week dropped.

“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within our local community,” the mall operators said on its website. “There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community.”

On Sundays the mall will close at 6 p.m., instead of the current 7 p.m. close.