Hawaii baseball team adjusts to downtime caused by canceled season over coronavirus

On a Saturday afternoon during which a doubleheader was to be played, Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso was in his Les Murakami Stadium office mapping the next steps for his program.

“First and foremost,” Trapasso said, “it’s about taking care of our players. We’re going to make sure our kids stay on top of things academically.”

This past Thursday, the Big West, of which the Rainbow Warriors are a member, suspended the baseball season over the COVID-19 fears. Soon after, it was announced the season was canceled.

“It’s done,” said Trapasso, who recalled gathering the ’Bows for a meeting to detail the plans for the remainder of the spring semester.

While the rest of the UH students had plans for this week’s spring break, the ’Bows had been scheduled to play Towson State this coming weekend. Instead, Hawaii will meet on Monday as part of a series of sessions to monitor academic progress.

“We’ll be meeting with them frequently,” Trapasso said. “They’re still going to be around, and we’re still going to be keeping them engaged.”

Following the weeklong spring break, the remainder of the semester will move instruction from classrooms to online.

“I don’t want them sleeping until noon and not doing anything,” Trapasso said. “We’ll focus on the academic standpoint. We’ll keep the players engaged, and bring them in a on a semi-regular basis, and check on how they’re doing.”

For an indefinite period, the coaches are restricted from conducting baseball-related practices or workouts. But there are postings for the times the weight room and baseball facilities will be open for players, if they choose, to work out on their own.

The NCAA also has declared this to be a “dead period” for recruiting, during which coaches are restricted from in-person contact with a prospect on or off campus.

“You’re allowed to make phone calls,” Trapasso said.

Summer baseball plans already are in place for many of the ’Bows. Right-hander Aaron Davenport, who was 4-0 this season, is assured a spot in the prestigious Cape Cop Summer League. Left-handed freshman Tai Atkins also appears to have a spot in Cape Cod. The other underclassmen have arrangements to play in summer leagues.

Trapasso, who has completed his 19th season as UH head coach, said his team has accepted the situation.

“We’ve passed that point of shock where we mindlessly walk the hallways,” Trapasso said. “The shift now has to be: How do we use this time for our players to get better, for our coaches to get better? And, at the same time, we’re mindful of everybody’s health and safety.”

Trapasso added: “You know, you have two choices. The first choice is you stick your head in the sand and feel sorry for yourself. The second choice is to try to use this unique free time and put it to good use. (Canceling the season) is nothing we have control over. What we have control over is what we do next.”