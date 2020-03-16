Go online to file unemployment claims, Hawaii officials say

Hawaii Department of Labor & Industrial Relations officials say they are “strongly suggesting” that people file for unemployment benefits by using their website.

With the onset of the coronavirus emergency, officials have seen a spike in claims and they want filers to go online.

“The safest, and most efficient way to apply for unemployment benefits is through our online system at uiclaims.hawaii.gov,” said DLIR Director Scott Murakami in a news release. “There are many advantages for filing online. It’s fast and easy and once you’ve created an online account you will have access to your claim information and can perform most claim functions yourself.”

They said the public can go online to can file claims and file weekly certifications; claim inquiries; and receive email confirmations, instructions and notices.

To get started, filers have to create an online account at uiclaims.hawaii.gov, and need a valid email address to set up your account.

“Within a few minutes of creating your account, you will receive an email containing your temporary password. You can then return to uiclaims.hawaii.gov to create a permanent password and proceed with filing,” the news release said.

Filers should have the contact information and dates of employment for all former employers over the past 18 months, and need the following information when applying for benefits: account type (savings or checking); financial institution routing number; and account number.

An emailed confirmation page will be sent after a filer completes the application with more instructions, officials said.

———

More information is available at http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/information-about-filing-online.