Former Punahou, 49ers star DeForest Buckner traded to Colts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Punahou, 49ers star DeForest Buckner traded to Colts

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers’ DeForest Buckner during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers’ DeForest Buckner during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The San Francisco has traded former Punahou, Oregon and 49ers star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Buckner has already agreed to a $21 million a year deal, making him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind the Rams Aaron Donald.

