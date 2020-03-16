Former Punahou, 49ers star DeForest Buckner traded to Colts

The San Francisco has traded former Punahou, Oregon and 49ers star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported that Buckner has already agreed to a $21 million a year deal, making him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind the Rams Aaron Donald.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.