City extends licenses amid coronavirus outbreak; drivers age 72 and older can renew by mail

Oahu drivers whose Hawaii license expires in March, April, May or June will get an automatic 90-day extension and those who are 72 and older can renew by mail, the city’s Department of Customer Services announced today.

The policy changes, which will take effect March 18, are intended to help people avoid crowds and limit errands to avoid catching or spreading the lethal coronavirus COVID-19, as health officials have advised.

“This extension is intended to minimize the public’s need to visit a city service center and made in support of advice for social distancing. The mail-in provision for seniors is meant to protect our most vulnerable population — our kupuna,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of DCS, which administers driver’s licensing and state IDs on Oahu.

Other Hawaii counties also may choose to adopt the changes, which were authorized under the supplemental emergency declaration signed March 16 by Gov. David Ige.

On Oahu, the 90-day extension includes all valid Hawaii learner’s permits, driver’s licenses and state IDs that expire during the specified months. It does not apply to licenses or IDs that expired before March, the city said.

In addition, license-holders who are 72 or older and hold a valid, two-year driver’s license that expires in 2020 may renew by mail, the city said. However, this does not apply to license-holders in that age group who have a reported medical condition requiring a secondary clearance for public safety.

Eligible applicants will mail in a completed, signed application form; a doctor’s certificate with vision clearance “up to one year current;” and a check for $10 ($5 per year) for a two-year renewal. The city has a photo of the person on file, taken at their most recent renewal.

Drivers 72 and up must renew their driver’s license every two years in Hawaii, while those ages 25 through 71 get an eight-year license.

The mail-in renewal option also will be available for people 72 and older who have valid state IDs that expire in 2020, the city said. The state ID is good for eight years and the renewal fee is $40.

This extension does not cover motor vehicle registrations. The city has encouraged Oahu residents to use online, grocery-store kiosk or mail-in renewal methods.