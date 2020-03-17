Coronavirus now in all 50 states as West Virginia reports first case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. >> West Virginia’s governor said today that the state has reported its first positive case of the new coronavirus, meaning all 50 U.S. states now have confirmed cases.

Gov. Jim Justice said the confirmed case was detected in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, an area close to Washington, D.C. He did not immediately disclose the county where the illness occurred.

In a televised address, he also ordered bars, restaurants and casinos to close, except for carry-out food services.

“This is real and it’s really concerning,” the governor said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover in several weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia.